Rickshaw pullers deal cash crunch through ‘Paytm Karo’ !
New Delhi, Dec. 4 : It cannot be denied that demonetisation has affected the day-to-day life of every other person. Be it tea seller or vegetable vendor, everyone is finding
New Delhi, Dec. 4 : It cannot be denied that demonetisation has affected the day-to-day life of every other person. Be it tea seller or vegetable vendor, everyone is finding
Mumbai, Aug 12: Ahead of Independence Day, e-commerce platform Paytm has launched a video to campaign against corruption in India. The over one-minute video encapsulates three scenarios, in which instead of