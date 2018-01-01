Malappuram, Jan 6 :On December 27, Malappuram District Collector Amit Meena transferred Rs 5 each digitally to accounts of 27 persons in Nedumkayam, and declared it India’s ‘first cashless tribal
Lakshadweep, Dec 29: The Lakshadweep islands will soon become a 100 per cent cashless society as part of the Centre’s Digital India initiative, the Union Territory Administrator Farooq Khan said.
New Delhi, December 20: Small traders and businesses with a turnover of up to Rs. two crore are liable to pay less tax if they accept payments through banking and
NewDelhi, Dec14 : Paytm has announced its partnership with major NHAI toll concessionaries like Reliance Infra, Sadhbav, IRB, MEP and GMR to enable cashless payments at all state, national and
NEW DELHI,Dec8: The fear of card fraud is giving the jitters to low cost carriers as they prepare to go cashless for onboard sales. The reason: Card fraudsters could ‘buy’
New Delhi, September 16: India’s largest mobile payment and commerce platform, Paytm has emerged as the most credible and convenient payment option on the IRCTC platform. The Paytm Wallet is
New Delhi, September 14: India’s largest mobile payment and commerce platform Paytm has partnered with Bharat Gas to offer Payment-on-Delivery for its subscribers across the country. In the coming months, over four crore