No need to worry now: No limit on keeping cash at home, Says Government
New Delhi, Dec 20: Highly placed government sources on Monday denied media reports that the government is setting a limit on keeping cash at home. Media reports stated that the
New Delhi, Dec 20: Highly placed government sources on Monday denied media reports that the government is setting a limit on keeping cash at home. Media reports stated that the
New Delhi, Dec 19: After the announcement of demonetisation on November 8, the government may now set a limit on keeping cash at home — anywhere between Rs 3 and