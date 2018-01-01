Chennai, May 31 : A multi-storied textile showroom located in the busy T. Nagar locality here caught fire on Wednesday early morning. Several fire tenders were pressed into fighting the
Chennai Silks showroom in busy T. Nagar locality catches fire
Andhra woman burnt alive as car catches fire as it touches high tension wire while traveling from Kukatpally to Takkallapally village in Ranga reddy district
Hyderabad, May13:The 32-year-old lady Chandrakala who as a private employee from Hyderabad was traveling with her family member in the car, they were traveling from Kukatpally to Takkallapally village in Ranga
Rajasthan Roadways bus catches fire on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway
Jaipur, Feb 21: A Rajasthan Roadways bus, carrying around 25 passengers, caught fire on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway here today, but no one was injured in the incident, police said. The
Chinese gas pipeline rupture catches fire in Tianjin with no casualties
BEIJING, Dec 28 : A natural gas pipeline in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin ruptured and caught fire today, but the flames were brought under control and no casualties
South Korean tour bus catches fire killing 10 ,driver arrested
Seoul,Oct14:A South Korean tour bus carrying a group of retirees crashed and caught fire on a highway near the southeastern city of Ulsan, killing 10, police said today – adding