Bengaluru, Jan 16:Cattle were seen forced through flames on Makara Snakranthi in various parts of Musuru and Bengaluru Kanakanapalya area. This was in dierct conflict with the Supreme court which
COIMBATORE, Dec26: A team of veterinary doctors from the animal husbandry department and forest department commenced vaccination of cattle at Nallurvayalpathi near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district on Sunday after a
Jaipur,Sept24:An article in the RSS mouthpiece, Panchjanya, has cornered the BJP-led government in Rajasthan over the death of thousands of cows at the state-run Hingonia Goshala over the last few
New Delhi, Sep 6 A Delhi court has refused to return a man his cattle, caught loaded in a truck, while observing that the animals were being transported for being
New York, September 2: A new influenza virus that affects cattle has an official name — influenza D, as proposed by South Dakota State University researchers — including one of Indian
Muzaffarnagar, Aug 29 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling cattle for slaughter in Shahpur area of the district, police said today. Carcasses of 16 cattle were recovered from