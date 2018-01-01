Cauveryissue

New Delhi, Oct 19: The Supreme Court will today resume its hearing on the Cauvery water dispute after it directed the Karnataka government to release 2000 cusecs per day to
New Delhi, Oct 18: Supreme Court directs Karnataka to release 2000 cusecs of water every day to Tamil Nadu till further order. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu administrations must ensure peace
New Delhi, Oct 17: The high-level central technical team, led by central water commission chairman G S Jha, submitted its findings and report to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court committee
Chennai, Oct 05: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the Cauvery water sharing issue and credited Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa
New Delhi, Oct 4: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu from October 7 to 18. The apex court order
New Delhi, Oct 04: After angry warnings from the Supreme Court including a reference to the impending “wrath of the law,” Karnataka said today that it will follow orders to
Bengaluru, Oct 01: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda began an indefinite hunger strike in protest against the latest order of the Supreme Court with regard to the sharing
Nagercoil (TN) Sep 30 : Minister of State and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan today charged the Congress government in Karnataka with politicising the Cauvery issue ‘due to election fever’ and said
Tamil Nadu to file contempt of court for defying the order Bengaluru, Sept 23: Following a special session of the state legislative assembly on Friday, the Karnataka government decided not follow
Salem, Sep 20 : Water from Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu was released on Tuesday morning for delta irrigation, as per orders from Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. State ministers Edapady
Bengaluru, Sep 13: Requesting people of Karnataka to maintain peace in the wake of violent protests over the Cauvery water dispute, state Home Minister G Parameswaran said on Tuesday, “I
New Delhi, Sep 13: Union Minister Sadananda Gowda has said that Tamilians are attacking and provoking Kannadigas on Cauvery water issue. ‘Don’t blame people of Karnataka, we are the ones
Bengaluru, Sep 13: With Bengaluru on the boil , the city’s police has urged residents to not blindly believe messages being circulated on WhatsApp and social media. Instead, the police have
Bengaluru, Sep 13: Central forces — Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Railway Police Force — have been deployed to assist Bengaluru City Police to maintain law and order
Hyderabad, Sep 13: Hyderabad Police has issued advisory to all cable TV channels/cable TV network operators over protests in Bengaluru, saying no programme shall be transmitted in the cable service which
Bengaluru, Sep 13: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a high-level meeting at his residence to discuss the ongoing law and order situation in the state in the aftermath of
New Delhi, Sep 12: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday called up Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and assured them all central assistance in handling the law and
Bengaluru, Sep 12: One person died in police firing while another is severely injured as sporadic violence broke out in Bengaluru and some other parts of Karnataka amid the raging
Bengaluru, September 12: Security was tightened across Bengaluru on Monday to prevent attacks on people over the Cauvery river water controversy and for the Bakrid festival on Tuesday, said Karnataka