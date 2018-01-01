Cauveryverdict

Chennai, Oct 05: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the Cauvery water sharing issue and credited Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa
Tamilnadu : AIADMK credits Jayalalithaa for Supreme Court verdict on Cauvery water verdict
The Supreme Court rebukes Karnataka over Cauvery issue, “Show Some Bonafide By Obeying Orders”, says SC
New Delhi, October 3: The Supreme Court on Monday rebuked Karnataka’s stand on the Cauvery issue, not releasing water for Tamil Nadu. The Supreme Court lashed on Karnataka commenting that, ” Show Some
Cauvery Verdict: Heightened security in Bengaluru
Bengaluru, Sep 20: As the Supreme Court directed the Karnataka Government to release double the quantity of water in comparison to what the tribunal had previously suggested, the IT city
Cauvery verdict: Supreme Court orders to release 6000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till September 27th
New Delhi, September 20: The Supreme Court has directed the Karnataka government to release 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily till September 27, the date of the next hearing, to