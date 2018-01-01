CauveryWater

New Delhi, July 5: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday mentioned before the Supreme Court that Karnataka has not yet fully complied with the order in the Cauvery water dispute
Bengaluru, Feb 20: The Supreme Court of India would hear the plea pertaining to Cauvery water dispute. the issue has put Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at logger heads. Last year,
New Delhi [India], Dec. 15: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the interim order of court on Cauvery Water Disputes would continue till January 4, 2017 and Karnataka would
New Delhi, Oct 18: Supreme Court directs Karnataka to release 2000 cusecs of water every day to Tamil Nadu till further order. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu administrations must ensure peace
New Delhi, Oct 4: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu from October 7 to 18. The apex court order
New Delhi, Oct 04: After angry warnings from the Supreme Court including a reference to the impending “wrath of the law,” Karnataka said today that it will follow orders to
New Delhi, October 3: The Supreme Court on Monday rebuked Karnataka’s stand on the Cauvery issue, not releasing water for Tamil Nadu. The Supreme Court lashed on Karnataka commenting that, ” Show Some
New Delhi, Sep 27: Supreme Court directs the Karnataka government to release 6000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for two days. The next hearing on the case is
Bengaluru, Sep 23 : Signalling its inability to spare Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as per the Supreme Court direction, a special session of the Karnataka legislature today adopted an unanimous
Bengaluru, September 22: The Karnataka government on Wednesday night decided to defer release of 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till September 23, when a special session of
New Delhi, September 20: The Supreme Court has directed the Karnataka government to release 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily till September 27, the date of the next hearing, to
Salem, Sep 20 : Water from Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu was released on Tuesday morning for delta irrigation, as per orders from Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. State ministers Edapady
Chennai, Sep 17 : Life was back to normal in Tamil Nadu on Saturday following a peaceful dawn-to-dusk shutdown Friday on the Cauvery waters dispute, marred only by the death of
Chennai, Sep 13: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Tuesday said the state of Tamil Nadu has all the rights on Cauvery River as it also belongs
Bengaluru, September 13: Uneasy calm prevailed today in Bengaluru, where one person was killed in police firing on Monday night and curfew is in force in 16 sensitive localities after
New Delhi, Sep 12: The Cauvery Supervisory Committee on Monday failed to arrive at a decision on quantum of water to be released to Tamil Nadu and other states pursuant
New Delhi, Sep 12: Modifying its September 5 order on Cauvery water dispute, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Karnataka government to release 12,000 cusecs water to Tamil Nadu per
Bengaluru, Sep 06: A bandh has been called in Mandya district of southern Karnataka by farmer and pro-Kannada groups today to protest against the direction by the Supreme Court