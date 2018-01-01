New Delhi, Jan 9: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Tuesday refuted reports that it had asked for 300 cuts in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’, now titled as
T’puram, Jan 2: A Malayalam documentary on the Emergency, titled ’21 Months of Hell’, has been denied the censor certificate by the CBFC here, citing ‘too much violence’ among other
Mumbai, Dec 30, 2017: After the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave UA certificate to ‘Padmavati’, Rajput Karni Sena has threatened to disrupt the screening of film in theatres. Sukhdev
New Delhi, Dec 30: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested few modifications in the controversial movie ‘Padmavati’, which include changing of the film’s title to ‘Padmavat’, after
Bengaluru, Feb 21: CBFC Chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani says the board’s office in Bengaluru has just a “handful of members” who are unable to cope with the volume of Kannada films
Mumbai, Jan. 27: Censuring the attack on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Pahlaj Nihalani on Saturday said that if a stringent action is not
Mumbai, Oct 24: Harry Sachdeva, who wrote and produced “31st October”, says unreasonable cuts by Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) “diluted the impact of the film”. “31st October” was
New Delhi, Oct 19: The Censor Board today told Delhi High Court that Bollywood movie ’31st October’, based on the aftermath of the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi including
Mumbai, Oct 17: While Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil received five cuts (a kiss and some lovemaking scenes have been trimmed), Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay has escaped the Central Board
Mumbai, Sep 06: Bollywood item girl-turned actress Rakhi Sawant was spotted in an all infuriated avatar thrashing the censor board after it issued an ‘A’ certificate for her upcoming movie ‘Ek Kahani
New York July 29:Jayan Cherian ,New York based filmmaker is indignant and enraged to find that his movie on a gay theme,’Ka Bodyscapes’ ,has been denied certification in India by
Mumbai, July 08: The Central Board Of Film Certification – CBFC- has taken a decision to ban the submission of films on the DVD format for censor certification. The decision
Mumbai, June 13: The Bombay High Court has cleared the way for “Udta Punjab”, a Bollywood thriller about drug trafficking to open in cinemas this week after government censors attempted
New Delhi/Bhopal, June 13: “Udta Punjab” has been granted an ‘A’ certificate with 13 cuts, said censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani, adding that the film’s makers were never asked to drop
Mumbai, June 10 : The Bombay High Court on Friday pulled up the censor board for insisting on “censoring” films instead of “certifying” them and asked why it was not banning
Mumbai (Maharashtra), June 10: The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Udta Punjab’, and said it will pronounce its order on the matter on
Chandigarh, June 9 : Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal said it is not his or his government’s concern if the film Udta Punjab, themed on the problem of drug addiction
Mumbai, June 9 : Rubbishing allegations that the parameters in the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) differ in every film, veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal has said that movies are
Chennai, June 9 : “Udta Punjab” is yet another movie being “slaughtered” at the hands of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), says veteran danseuse Leela Samson, who had resigned