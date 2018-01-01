Ranchi (Bihar), Jan 24: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court is expected to pronounce verdict in another fodder scam case on Wednesday. The court through its verdict will
New Delhi, Jan 12: The Supreme Court on Friday called the death of CBI Special Court and Additional Sessions Judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya a “serious issue” and asked the Maharashtra
Mumbai/Maharashtra, Dec 27: The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday adjourned Sheena Bora murder case till January 5. Former media baron Peter Mukerjea’s lawyers are likely to
New Delhi, Dec. 21: A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday acquitted all 19 accused in the 2G spectrum allocation case, which has sent a wave of
Panchkula/Haryana, September 16: Khatta Singh, the witness of the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh in 2002 finally decided to break silence after
New Delhi, August 28: Subramanian Swamy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and senior advocate said that the punishment for the accused Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is
London/ U.K., August 26: The United Kingdom government has issued a safety advisory for its citizens in India following the riot, that woke up yesterday in several parts of the
New Delhi, August 25: The followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh turned violent soon after when they came to know that their guru was convicted by the CBI court on
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, May 22: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will on Monday resume hearing in the Babri Masjid Demolition case. Earlier on Saturday, the ministers, who were