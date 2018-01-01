#CeaseFire
Pakistan violates ceasefire again along LoC

Srinagar, Oct 05: Violating the ceasefire again, Pakistani troops on Wednesday targeted Indian posts along the Line of Control. The Pakistani rangers resorted to firing and targeted Indian posts in Sunderbani and Mendhar

Syrian army announces week-long cease-fire

Damascus, Sep 12: Syria’s army says it has begun implementing a U.S.-Russian cease-fire, but the country’s most powerful insurgent groups have not yet said whether they will abide by it.