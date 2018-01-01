Islamabad, Jan 18: Pakistan’s Director General (SA and SAARC), Dr. Mohamad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh on Thursday in connection with the unprovoked ceasefire violations along the
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir), July 17: The Pakistan Army on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch’s Balakote and Rajouri’s Manjakote and Bhimber Gali sector. The
Srinagar, Nov 01: A 19-year-old girl has been killed and two civilians have been injured as Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire in Nowshera, Arnia and Ramgarh sectors of Jammu and
Srinagar, Oct 31: Pakistani troops on Monday violated ceasefire by indulging in firing and shelling along the Line of Control in the twin frontier districts of Poonch and Rajouri in
New Delhi, Oct 29: Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said that the BSF and the Army are giving befitting reply to ceasefire violations by Pakistan. I want to assure the
Srinagar, Oct 27: Pakistan today again violated ceasefire in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Since surgical strikes by army on terror launch pads in PoK, over 55 ceasefire violations
Srinagar, oct 22: The residents living near the Jammu International Border (IB) were asked to evacuate the nearby villages after heavy cross-border firing. The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday
Hiranagar , Oct 21: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Hiranagar sector, one BSF soldier injured. One Pakistan Ranger has been killed in retaliatory fire at the Bobiya post.
Silikote (Uri), Oct 5: For Bibi, the memories of cross-border firing are still fresh and echoing even after three years. Bibi, still leading an agonising life at Jeora village on
Srinagar, Oct 05: Violating the ceasefire again, Pakistani troops on Wednesday targeted Indian posts along the Line of Control. The Pakistani rangers resorted to firing and targeted Indian posts in Sunderbani and Mendhar
New Delhi, Sep 20: Home minister Rajnath Singh tells the BSF to deal with the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, ‘suitably’. Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Uri,
Srinagar, Sep 20: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri sector. Pak Troops open fire at LoC. As India mulls to give befitting reply to Pakistan for the terrorist attack in Uri that
Damascus, Sep 12: Syria’s army says it has begun implementing a U.S.-Russian cease-fire, but the country’s most powerful insurgent groups have not yet said whether they will abide by it.