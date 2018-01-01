ceasefireviolation

Jammu, Jan. 19: A soldier was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s in Sunderbani sector on Friday. Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of
Islamabad, Jan 18: Pakistan’s Director General (SA and SAARC), Dr. Mohamad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh on Thursday in connection with the unprovoked ceasefire violations along the
Jammu, , Jan 18: Director General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF) KK Sharma on Thursday, described the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in
Nowshera (Jammu & Kashmir) December 31 : An Indian soldier on Sunday lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector. The Pakistan Army
Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, October 12: An Army soldier and a non-military man were killed in Pakistani firing on Thursday at forward ranges along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch.
Poonch/Jammu and Kashmir, September 27: The Pakistan Army on Wednesday violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Bhimber Gali sectors, along the Line of Control (LoC). They initiated unprovoked
Srinagar/ J&K, September 15: One Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector on Friday, says media reports.
Rajouri/Jammu and Kashmir, July 19: The Pakistan Army on Wednesday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC0) in the Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The violation took
Poonch/Jammu and Kashmir, July 18: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber Gali and Poonch Sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The violation took
New Delhi, July 17: Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan had an exchange over the hotline on Monday with regard to ceasefire violations allegedly being committed
Rajouri/Jammu and Kashmir, June 12: After the Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars this morning along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s
Balakot/Jammu and Kashmir, May 17: Pakistani Army continued its provocations as it initiated ceasefire violation in Balakot sector here in Jammu and Kashmir last night and intermittent firing continued. The
New Delhi, May 11: Pakistan on Thursday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner J. P. Singh over alleged ceasefire violation by Indian security forces along the Line of Control (LoC). Sources
New Delhi, May 11: With the ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector claiming the life of a civilian and injuring other, the defence experts on Thursday professed for a swift and
New Delhi, November 24: India has issued a demarche to Pakistan on what it said was the continued violation of the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu
New Delhi, Nov 08: PM Narendra Modi calls for a meeting of all 3 service chiefs in the wake of heavy unprovoked firing by Pakistan. There was heavy firing on
Srinagar, October 29: Besides an Indian Army soldier, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan also lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Machhal sector of Kupwara district
Srinagar, October 29: Heavy mortar shelling by Pakistan has been reported in Kathua and Abdullian in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning at around 7:20 a.m.
Jammu, Oct 28: The last rites of Border Security Force Head Constable Jitendra Kumar Singh who lost his life in heavy shelling by Pakistan were performed on Friday. Jitendra Kumar
Srinagar, Oct 27: Pakistan today again violated ceasefire in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Since surgical strikes by army on terror launch pads in PoK, over 55 ceasefire violations