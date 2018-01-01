Pedrogao Grande,June19: A raging forest fire in central Portugal killed at least 62 people as they desperately tried to flee, charring cars and trucks as it swept over roads. The
Washington ,Jan 14:A ice storm targets central United States bringing icy rain to the Great Plains and Midwest claimed the life of a Missouri woman yesterday. Storm prompted the delay
Mogadishu, Somalia – Somalia-based rebel group al-Shabab has been on the offensive in recent months retaking strings of towns in south and central Somalia. Since the start of this year
Italy,Nov7:According to reports, a man died in hospital after being struck by falling building fragments. The tornado caused two of the floors in the eight story building to collapse in
Perugia,Nov3:A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck central Italy on Thursday morning in the same region hit by recent strong quakes, the US Geological Survey said. It said the temblor, which struck
Yangon,Oct17: – Rescuers have discovered 14 bodies and expect to find scores more after a ferry packed with teachers, students and workers capsized in central Myanmar, local authorities said on
NEW DELHI,Oct12: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour, who later brutally thrashed her and dumped in bushes in Anand Parbat area of Central Delhi, police said on
New Delhi, August 11: Concerned over honour killings, the CIC has suggested to the central and states governments to include a declaration by the couple who intend to have a