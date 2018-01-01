CentralGST

Madhya Pradesh Assembly passes GST Bill
New Delhi, May 3: The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed the Goods and Service Tax (GST), Bill. Earlier, the Rajya Sabha passed four GST Bills without amendments setting
New Delhi, May 3: The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed the Goods and Service Tax (GST), Bill. Earlier, the Rajya Sabha passed four GST Bills without amendments setting
New Delhi: Over 16 years after it was conceptualized by the Atal Behari Vajpayee government, India on Wednesday inched closer to a unified tax regime with the Lok Sabha passing
New Delhi, March 27: Taking another step to implement the biggest tax reform on time, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has presented four supporting bills in Parliament that will allow