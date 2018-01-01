CentralReservePoliceForce

Reasi/Jammu and Kashmir, May 15: In a shocking incident, an Army jawan committed suicide at Uniform Force Headquarters here, late last night. The 32-year old jawan used his service weapon
Pankhajur/Chhattisgarh, May 11: An encounter between Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Naxals is underway in Chhattisgarh‘s Pankhajur area. Further details are awaited. Earlier in May, Union Home Minister Rajnath
Jagdalpur/Chhattisgarh, May 4: After the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police apprehended four suspected Naxals in connection with the deadly Sukma attack, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Bastar
Bijapur/Chhattisgarh, April 29: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday arrested four Naxals in Chhattisgarh‘s Bijapur district during a search operation. The arrest comes days after the deadly Sukma attack
Kolkata/Chennai/Raipur, April 25: The governments of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have in the wake of the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district announced Rs. five lakh and Rs. 20