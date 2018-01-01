New Delhi,July31: Railway Board chairman has asked the passengers to carry home-cooked food instead of relying on the trains’ pantry. The advice has been given after the incident of recovering
Islamabad, April28:News that a three-member Indian delegation had secretly met Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Muree on Wednesday rocked Islamabad on Thursday afternoon. Pakistani news channel ARY News, which
NewDelhi , Jan. 24: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a former chairman and three other ex-officials of IDBI Bank along with four former executives of Kingfisher airlines in
Bengaluru, Jan 13:Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), will be the new chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company that controls the $100 billion
Mumbai,Dec16:Ratan Tata is “most likely” to step down as chairman of the Tata Trusts, which control a 66 percent stake in the USD 100 billion Tata conglomerate’s holding company Tata
New Delhi, November 10: The controversy aroused in Tata group after the sacking of CyrusMistry has taken a new turn as Tata sons appointed its old employee Ishaat Hussain as
Bengaluru,Sept8: Coming out in support of the embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, the United Breweries Ltd management today said he would continue as UBL chairman despite reports that ED had