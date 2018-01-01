New Delhi, August 3: Harshini Kanhekar, 37, India’s first woman firefighter proves that the popular belief of male or female dominated profession is a myth. She showed how to change
Mumbai,May3: Actress Priyanka Chopra will attend a UNICEF’s gala fundraising event to highlight the challenges faced by children affected by violence here this week. The May 6, inaugural event plans
New Delhi, Dec 13: Gravity of galaxies bends space, such that the light traveling through this space is bent, as through a lens. Background galaxies that are situated far behind
New Delhi, September 10: President Pranab Mukherjee said on Saturday that India’s security challenges go beyond the conventional borders and conventional threats. He also said that the 21st century was witnessing chaos
New Delhi, September 3: In a sign of India’s growing influence in southeast Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that, as partners, India and Vietnam should jointly face regional