ChampionsLeague

Madrid , Feb 16: Real Madrid shrugged off conceding an early away goal to take a huge step towards a seventh straight Champions League quarter-final as goals from Karim Benzema,
Leverkusen, Dec 8: German football club Bayer Leverkusen cruised 3-0 past Monaco to finish second following the last game of Champions League’s group stage. For the first time in Leverkusen’s history,
Barcelona [Spain], Dec.7 : Arda Turan fired a hat-trick as Barcelona cruised to a crushing 4-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in their Champions League clash at Camp Nou here on
Razgrad (Bulgaria), Nov 2 : Mesut Ã–zil’s stunning late winner helped Arsenal recover from conceding two early goals against Ludogorets here to triumph 3-2 and reach the pre-quarterfinal stage for the
Munich, Sep 14 (IANS) FC Bayern Munich made a successful start to their 2016/17 Champions League football campaign, outclassing FC Rostov 5-0, with midfielder Joshua Kimmich scoring a brace in