ChandraBabuNaidu

New Delhi, Jan 17: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday assured to provide broadband connectivity at all time in just Rs. 149. Naidu was speaking in the Confederation
Seoul/South Korea,December 4: N Chandrababu Naidu, Andra Pradesh Chief Minister apprised South Korean business leaders of investment opportunities in the state on Monday. He was speaking during his first meeting with
Andhra Pradesh, September 20: The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu today released the People First App for the people of Andhra Pradesh. According to reliable sources, the application would
Amaravati/Andhra Pradesh, August 3: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had a review meeting with Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials, discussing the cost effective mass transit systems. In
Amravati, July 12: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has predicted that he sees state capital Amravati emerging as a world-class global city in the not too distant future.
Hyderabad, June 29: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday awarded ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth Rs. 50 lakh and a 1000 square yard plot in Amaravati region.
HYDERABAD,June21: A bunch of Facebook posts shared by former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao has cost him his post-retirement job. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday removed Mr
Washington,May2: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been selected for the ‘Transformative Chief Minister Award’ in recognition for his role in advancing the US-India partnership at the state level.
Telangana, Dec. 21: The Congress Party on Wednesday voiced its support for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who has taken a U-turn on the Centre’s demonetisation drive, and
HYDERABAD:,Dec16 There was a distinct lack of activity when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asked for a show of hands on how many top government officials have begun using cards
Hyderabad,Dec. 13: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday assured all possible assistance to Tamil Nadu following Cyclone Vardah. He took to his official Twitter account to inform
Vijayawada, Nov 30 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday began conducting administration work from the interim state secretariat at Velagapudi in upcoming state capital Amaravati near here.
Hyderabad, Nov 23: YSR Congress Party chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, popularly called Jagan, on Wednesday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had prior information about the Centre’s
Vijayawada, Nov 21: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday made no bones about the tardy progress in providing relief to people facing multitude of problems arising from
Hyderabad,Oct12:Noting that politics has become a “shelter” for corrupt people, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today reiterated his demand for immediately abolishing currency notes of Rs 1000 and
Hyderabad, September 30: YSR Congress MLA Roja on Thursday breathed fire at Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu charging the duo with sabotaging the interests
Vijayawada , Sep 20: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today declared a “war” on contagious diseases with an aim to root them out of the state. “From the
Hyderabad, September 20: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that drone technology would be used for real time governance and an academy should be developed to impart training for the
Vijaywada,Sept8:Andhra Pradesh’s demand for special category status — made in the Rajya Sabha while adopting the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill 2014 — reinforced by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who insisted on the
Vijayawada ,August 27:The Political circus of the twin Telugu states are abuzz with speculation that Andhra Pradesh is set to see it’s first major Cabinet reshuffle and sources confirmed that