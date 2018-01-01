New Delhi, Feb. 1: Former Delhi police commissioner Alok Verma on Wednesday took charge as the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief. Verma’s appointment was approved for a period of
Former Delhi commisioner Alok Verma takes charge as new CBI chief
CBI names charge against Padma Bhushan oncologist Dr Suresh Advani in fraudulent defunct notes worth Rs 10crore
Mumbai ,Dec24: CBI has registered a case against renowned oncologist and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Suresh Advani in its crackdown against black money. CBI has lodged a case against Dr
US judge rejects riot charge against journalist Amy Goodman in Dakota access pipline protest
North Dakota,Oct18:A North Dakota judge rejected prosecutors’ “riot” charges against Democracy Now! host Amy Goodman for her reporting on the oil pipeline protests, a decision that advocates hailed as a
New electric bus from Proterra can drive 350 miles on one charge
California,Sept13:In the world of electric vehicles, Tesla gets most of the love. Over 100,000 of Elon Musk’s big, bad autos are zooming around the world, gasoline-free. But how many of those can