Chargingstations

Tata Power introduces innovative vehicle charging station to electric cars
New Delhi, August 21: The first electric vehicle with a charging facility was installed by Tata Power at Vikhroli in Mumbai on Monday. Tata Power said in a statement
New Delhi, August 21: The first electric vehicle with a charging facility was installed by Tata Power at Vikhroli in Mumbai on Monday. Tata Power said in a statement
Noida, June5:A Charging stations for electric vehicles have been installed by the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) at Delhi and Noida. This is NTPCâs first venture in the country.