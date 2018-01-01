Police seeks details of deleted chats in Sunanda Pushkar case
New Delhi, Sep 26 :Delhi Police has written to Canadas Department of Justice seeking details of the deleted chats from the mobile phones of Sunanda Pushkar and her husband, Congress
New Delhi, Sep 26 :Delhi Police has written to Canadas Department of Justice seeking details of the deleted chats from the mobile phones of Sunanda Pushkar and her husband, Congress
NEW DELHI July 30: After Facebook-owned WhatsApp rolled out end-to-end encryption, the popular messaging platform ensured users that their chats are secured from any unwanted third-party attention.The latest version of