New Delhi, April26:The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed an FIR against its former director, Ranjit Sinha, to probe the allegations that he influenced the coal scam probe
CBI files FIR against former director, Ranjit Sinha, to check allegations if he influenced the coal scam probe
TN govt file petition in Supreme Court against construction of six Kerala check dams across Bhavani river
Chennai,Feb1: Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday announced in the Assembly that the state government would file a petition in the Supreme Court against the move to construct six check
Check out Amazon’s new Seattle store that uses smart robots for shopping experience
Seattle,Jan 4:Amazon’s new experimental grocery store in Seattle, opening in early 2017, will let shoppers buy goods without needing to stop at a checkout line. Tomorrow’s retail stores want to
Hoaxy ,tool to check spread of fake news online
Indiana,Dec23:The tool, called Hoaxy, visualises how claims made in fake news spread online. “In the past year, the influence of fake news in the US has grown from a niche
China launches satellite to check global carbon emissions
Beijing, Dec 22 China today launched a global carbon dioxide monitoring satellite to understand climate change, hours after it lifted nearly a week-long red alert for the worst smog that