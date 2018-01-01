New Delhi, September 18: Painful side effects from cancer medicines could be tackled with a drug that eases the effects of jetlag, a recent research has suggested. The drug, known
New Delhi, July 7: Chemotherapy is used to destroy cancer cells and to curb tumours from growing in the patient’s body. However, a new study has suggested that chemotherapy may instead
Washington, March 13: Walking or jogging helps patients with advanced gastrointestinal cancer to cope better with the side effects of chemotherapy, according to a recent study. The Goethe University Frankfurt
Britain, July 13: A woman has become the first in Britain to give birth after freezing a section of her ovaries and having it re-implanted ten years later. The 31-year-old
London, June 25: Researchers have found that high-tech scans can spare patients suffering from cancer of the lymphatic system of the serious side effects of chemotherapy as well as predict the
London, June 25 Researchers have found that high-tech scans can spare patients suffering from cancer of the lymphatic system of the serious side effects of chemotherapy as well as predict