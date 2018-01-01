ChetanBhagat

Bengaluru, April 25: Controversies and legal notices continue to dog best-selling author Chetan Bhagat. This time, Bhagat’s One Indian Girl, seems to be in legal trouble just six months after
Writer Anvita Bajpai alleges plagiarism in Chetan Bhagat’s ‘One Indian Girl’
Indian techie turned author Chetan Bhagat on male bikini waxing in One Indian Girl
NewDelhi,Oct1:Bestselling author Chetan Bhagat, writing for the first time in a female voice, brings to youOne Indian Girl, the heart-warming story of a modern Indian girl. Here are excerpts fron
Impressed by its modern, female protagonist and portrayal of feminism, Kangana Ranaut wants to be Chetan Bhagat’s ‘One Indian Girl’
Mumbai, September 12: Kangana Ranaut often has the best of scripts with the meatiest of roles coming her way. The actress, however, recently went out of her way to ensure
Mumbai August 20Breaking all records in Amazon’s pre-order history, bestselling author Chetan Bhagat’s latest fiction “One Indian Girl” is now the leading title on pre-orders, the site has ever witnessed.
Wait to see Shraddha Kapoor playing chords in `Half Girlfriend’
New Delhi, June 15 : After showcasing her singing talent in films like ‘Ek Villain’ and ‘Baaghi,’ Shraddha Kapoor is all set to turn guitarist for her upcoming film ‘Half