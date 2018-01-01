#Chhattisgarh
BSF encounter with naxals still continues in Chattisgarh
Pankhajur/Chhattisgarh, May 11: An encounter between Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Naxals is underway in Chhattisgarh‘s Pankhajur area. Further details are awaited. Earlier in May, Union Home Minister Rajnath

Policeman shot dead by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur/Chhattisgarh, March 22: A police personnel was shot dead by Naxals in Farsegarh village of Chhattisgarh‘s Bijapur district, on Wednesday. The policeman, identified as Tarun Sodhi, was shot dead at

