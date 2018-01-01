Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) , January 22 : Chhattisgarh’s north east Jashpur District was in a joyous mood after two boys were selected to attend courses at the Indian Institute of Technology
Raipur/Chhattisgarh, Jan 12: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has decided to withdraw the state Land Revenue Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017 amid protests by tribal groups. Before the Cabinet meeting on
Balrampur (Chhattisgarh), Dec 17 : A tribal village in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district got electricity connection for the first time. The Jokapatha village, situated in mountainous region, had been deprived of
Raipur/Chhattisgarh, October 10: The Chhattisgarh government has enacted a prohibition on the use of firecrackers with more sound and those profoundly adding to air pollution during Diwali, said a senior official
Raipur/ Chhattisgarh, October 4: BJP again lands in controversy as its Chhattisgarh leader and MP Banshilal Mahto allegedly described the state’s girls as ‘tana-tan’, which is a colloquial term that opposition
Sukma/Chhattisgarh, September 18: The Chhattisgarh Police have gunned down two Naxals in an encounter in the Sukma district. The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sundarraj P., said, “It was an
Raipur/Chhattisgarh, September 15: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Friday said that the government is working to strengthen education in the backward and the Naxal-hit areas of the state. Raman
Raipur/Chhattisgarh, August 21: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Monday ordered a probe into the death of three children in Raipur’s Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital due to lack of
Raipur (Chhattisgarh), August 2: The Opposition on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Cabinet Minister Brijmohan Agrawal, whose wife has been accused of acquiring the state’s forest land for constructing a
New Delhi, July 22: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Saturday said there has been a considerable decline in Naxal activity in the state and believes demonetisation has been a
RAIPUR,June21: Over 12,000 solar pumps have been distributed so far to the farmers at subsidised rates under ‘Saur Sujala Yojna’ in Chhattisgarh “About 12,161 solar powered pumps had been provided
Raipur/Chhattisgarh, May 22: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh on Monday presaged that his government will not compromise over quality in regard with construction of roads and government building in the
Raipur/Chhattisgarh, May 19: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh on Friday announced that a 41 hectare forested land in the Durg region of the state would be named after late Union
Pankhajur/Chhattisgarh, May 11: An encounter between Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Naxals is underway in Chhattisgarh‘s Pankhajur area. Further details are awaited. Earlier in May, Union Home Minister Rajnath
Bijapur/Chhattisgarh, April 29: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday arrested four Naxals in Chhattisgarh‘s Bijapur district during a search operation. The arrest comes days after the deadly Sukma attack
Kolkata/Chennai/Raipur, April 25: The governments of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have in the wake of the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district announced Rs. five lakh and Rs. 20
Raipur/Chhattisgarh, April 24: Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister Raman Singh has called for an emergency meeting of senior civil and law enforcement officials to discuss the encounter killing of twelve personnel of
Dantewada/Chhattisgarh, March 27: There has been no remedy for the repeated incidents of utter apathy of people and government, even though it has come to light. The first similar incident
Bijapur/Chhattisgarh, March 22: A police personnel was shot dead by Naxals in Farsegarh village of Chhattisgarh‘s Bijapur district, on Wednesday. The policeman, identified as Tarun Sodhi, was shot dead at
Kanker , Jan.16 : At least twenty nine pilgrims suffered serious injuries after a bus overturned near Telgara village in Kanker district last night. Those who sustained injuries were immediately rushed