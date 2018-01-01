Male: The political crisis in Maldives worsened with police arresting the chief justice of the Supreme Court and opposition leader after the government declared a state of emergency in the Indian
Emergency in Maldives | Chief Justice, opposition leader arrested
New Delhi, Jan 15: The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Monday said that the rift between the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and four senior Supreme Court judges has
The Supreme Court judges who ‘rebelled against the system: Brief profiles Justice Jasti Chelameswar: Justice Chelameswar was elevated to the Supreme Court on October 10, 2011 and is currently number
New Delhi, Sept 2: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Sahara Group to come clean by disclosing its sources from where it had raised Rs 25,000 crore and paid
Kathmandu, July 11: The appointment of Sushila Karki as Nepal’s first woman chief justice was on Sunday unanimously endorsed by a parliamentary panel, setting the stage for her to take