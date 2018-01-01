ChiefJusticeOfIndia

New Delhi, Jan. 20: The CBI judge Justice BH Loya death case will come up for hearing on on January 22 and a bench headed by Chief Justice of India
New Delhi, Jan 16: In another turn of events, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has set up a five-judge constitution bench under him to hear several major cases,
New Delhi, Jan 14: Chief Justice Dipak Misra and the four senior-most rebel judges may meet on Sunday to resolve the problems raked up by them as two of the
New Delhi, Jan 13: In the chequered 67-year-long history of the apex court, January 12 will stand out- the day when the nation watched with shock as TV channels aired
New Delhi, Jan 12: The four senior-most Supreme Court judges today virtually revolted against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, who has been a part of several key and
New Delhi, Jan 12: The news of virtual revolt by four senior-most judges against Chief Justice Dipak Misra, a first in the chequered 67-year-long history of the Supreme Court, today
New Delhi, Jan 12: The Congress today said democracy was in “danger”, while the CPI(M) called for a thorough probe after four top Supreme Court judges came out in the
New Delhi, January 12: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Friday met Attorney General K K Venugopal over allegations made by four Supreme Court judges. In an unprecedented press
New Delhi, Jan 12: Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Friday appreciated the four senior Supreme Court judges for taking on the Chief Justice, saying they had made people aware of
New Delhi, December 1: The former Chief Justice of India Adarsh Sein Anand passed away today after prolonged illness. Adarsh Sen Yadav was 81-year-old and is survived by three daughters and
New Delhi, May 23: Expressing contentment over the affidavit submitted by the All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in the Supreme Court, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday
New Delhi, May 12: Calcutta High Court judge Justice C. S. Karnan‘s lawyer on Friday requested the Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar (CJI)
New Delhi, May 10: The Supreme Court marked its first step towards becoming a paperless, digital court on Wednesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the digital filing system in
New Delhi, April 17: The Supreme Court on Monday called on the Home Secretaries of six states to come up with a roadmap regarding the steps they would take to
New Delhi, March 25: If the murmurs in the Supreme Court’s corridors is to be believed, Justice Jasti Chelmeshwar may be raised as Chief Justice of India by early next year.
New Delhi, March 17: Justice CS Karnan, the Calcutta High Court judge, has written a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Jagdish Singh Khehar and other judges of the
New Delhi, December 30: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by a lawyers’ body seeking a stay on the appointment of Jagdish Singh Khehar as the next
New Delhi, Nov 26: Taking on the Centre for sitting over appointments of High Court judges, Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur on Saturday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led