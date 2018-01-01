#chiefminister
Vijay Rupani takes oath as Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Dec 26 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Rupani on Tuesday was sworn-in as the chief minister of Gujarat, at the Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground here. Nineteen other

BJP Workers
Tribal people are unsafe in Bengal, alleges BJP

Kolkata/West Bengal, May 5: Ramping up its attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issue of an Adivasi couple joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata

Yogi adityanath
UP DGP Javeed Ahmed launches ‘Anti-Romeo’ squad

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, March 22: Following Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath‘s orders for the security of girls in the state, Director General of Police (DGP) Javeed Ahmed on Wednesday launched

Page 1 of 31 2 3