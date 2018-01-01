ChiefSecretaries

Transforming India: PM Narendra Modi to meet chief secretaries
New Delhi, July 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the chief secretaries of all the states over in a conference over ‘Transforming India’ on Monday. NITI Aayog tweeted about
New Delhi, July 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the chief secretaries of all the states over in a conference over ‘Transforming India’ on Monday. NITI Aayog tweeted about
New Delhi, Jan. 16: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Chief Secretaries of 10 states for not complying with its earlier order regarding road safety and the