I-Day horror: Girl raped while returning from school in Chandigarh
Chandigarh, August 15: A class eight girl has been raped while she was returning home from school after Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh. Police have said that a case has
Chandigarh, August 15: A class eight girl has been raped while she was returning home from school after Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh. Police have said that a case has
July 31 : When Uttar Pradesh rankles in the wake of horrifying incidents of rapes that are reported since with the case in Badaun in May to the latest horrific mother-daughter gang-rape
Allahabad, Jun 30 : Uttar Pradesh police refused to hand over the body of a seven-year old child who was raped and later murdered to her family on Wednesday citing