Is your child having a tough time sleeping properly? You may need to keep a check on his/her body mass index (BMI) as a new research suggests that there is
Washington D.C./ USA, August 23: Here is a significant information for all soon to be mothers. New studies claim that the link between a mother’s body mass index (BMI) before
Boston,Jluy8:The announcement of a mathematics test in class has sent shivers through countless students all through their school-going years, and many have longed for the time when they wouldn’t have
Sana’a,July7:About 10 million children in Yemen are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, according to UNICEF, as the country copes with the war between the Saudi-backed government forces and the Houthi rebels. In a statement
Netherlands,July6: A new study has found that children growing, parent-child relationship or child development. “Children in both family types are doing well in terms of their well-being,” said investigator Mathilde
Kannur,July1: News18 had publicized news about a UP mother in Agra and her four children who had to stop their schooling as demonetization affected their business.The mother decided to advertise
New Delhi,June28:The adolescents in Paro Anand’s Wild Child and Other Stories (2011), which won the Bal Sahitya Puruskar 2017, are all navigating the choppy waters of life. There are no
New Delhi,June23: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday announced that passports would now be bilingual, that is ,in both Hindi and English, and not just in English. She also
NEW YORK,June21: New York, the fourth most populous state in America, updated antiquated legislation on Tuesday to outlaw children as young as 14 from getting married. Governor Andrew Cuomo, a
New Delhi, Jun2 : After feeding millions of children, Akshaya Patra Foundation is now coming up with a new initiative ‘Feed The Future Now’, which aims to serve five billion
London,May31:A new study has found that children aged seven to 11 years, who read aloud to dogs for 30 minutes in a week, showed improvement in their reading skills. Reading
Washington DC/USA, May 31: Parents, please take note. A new study has found that children aged seven to 11 years, who read aloud to dogs for 30 minutes in a
RATLAM (MADHYA PRADESH),May22: Over 50 children were pulled out of a train journey and detained at a police station in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. The children, all 12 and below,
Washington DC/USA, May 12: Is it safe to bring a child up as vegan? According to a team of experts, fashionable vegetarian diets can be damaging. Experts at the 50th
Mumbai,May3: Actress Priyanka Chopra will attend a UNICEF’s gala fundraising event to highlight the challenges faced by children affected by violence here this week. The May 6, inaugural event plans
New Delhi, April08:Around 90 per cent of children under two years in the country are struggling to get proper diet crucial for their development, said a leading NGO said on
Washington D.C., Mar.1: Sending stuffed animals for a sleepover at the library encourages children to read with them, even long after the sleepover took place, say researchers in a new study
PUNE,Feb 23: The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has launched an exclusive film club for children in association with Arbhaat Films. The club aims to create a bond between
Kolkata, Feb 22: At least 17 untraceable children are believed to have fallen victims to child trafficking with an international footprint, in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. The state police
Athens, Feb 17 Nearly 2,500 refugee children are currently attending public schools in Greece, Greek Minister of Education Costas Gavroglou said. A programme making schooling available to refugee children stranded