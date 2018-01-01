Santiage,August24:The BBC article calls the Atacama Desert the “world’s driest place.” How dry is it? Very! The Atacama is actually the world’s driest non-polar desert. Regions of both the Atacama and
New Delhi, May 13: California Walnut Commission is all set to be a part of the largest annual congress hosted by the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council (INC) first
Santiago, Apr 25 : A major earthquake of magnitude 7 1 struck off the west coast of Chile, rocking the capital Santiago and briefly causing alarm along the Pacific Coast
Santiago, Jan 30:Chilean authorities have detained more than 40 people for their “possible responsibility” in causing deadly forest fires in southern and central Chile, President Michelle Bachelet says. At least
Santiago, Jan 27:Residents and emergency services have been fighting the worst wildfire in Chile’s modern history. A series of fast-spreading fires, mostly in Chile’s central region, have forced thousands from
Santiago, Jan 9 : At least four persons were killed after a small plane in which they were flying crashed in Chile, police said. The accident occurred near the Lequecahue
Santiago,Dec27:The world’s oldest mummified remains have gotten medical attention more than 7,000 years after being left by the Chinchorro civilization in what is modern-day Chile. They are getting tomography scans
Santiago,Dec15:The Chilean Meteorology Directorate (DMC) has issued an extreme heat alert for the central part of the country, reports said on Thursday. The MET office specifically pointed at regions between
SANTIAGO ,Nov21 – A strong quake hit western Argentina, shaking buildings as far away as Santiago, the capital of neighboring Chile, though there were no reports of damage to people,
Santiago, Sep 28 : Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and veteran midfielder Jorge Valdivia have been recalled to Chile’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Peru next month. Bravo
Chile June 28:Chile implemented a new food labelling law today in the hopes of lowering the country’s childhood obesity rate, which is one of the highest in the world. The
Messi put his penalty kick over the crossbar, Francisco Silva converted Chile’s shootout finale and La Roja won their second straight Copa America title by beating Argentina 4-2 on penalty
London, June 27 : Star striker Lionel Messi missed a penalty as Chile defeated Argentina 4-2 in a dramatic shootout to lift the second consecutive Copa America Centenario title at