#Chile
Chile fights worst wildfire in history

Santiago, Jan 27:Residents and emergency services have been fighting the worst wildfire in Chile’s modern history. A series of fast-spreading fires, mostly in Chile’s central region, have forced thousands from

Four killed in Chile small plane crash

Santiago, Jan 9 : At least four persons were killed after a small plane in which they were flying crashed in Chile, police said. The accident occurred near the Lequecahue

Worlds oldest mummified remains left in Chile found

Santiago,Dec27:The world’s oldest mummified remains have gotten medical attention more than 7,000 years after being left by the Chinchorro civilization in what is modern-day Chile. They are getting tomography scans

Chile hit by extreme heat wave

Santiago,Dec15:The Chilean Meteorology Directorate (DMC) has issued an extreme heat alert for the central part of the country, reports said on Thursday. The MET office specifically pointed at regions between

Lionel Messi Penalty Miss vs Chile

Messi put his penalty kick over the crossbar, Francisco Silva converted Chile’s shootout finale and La Roja won their second straight Copa America title by beating Argentina 4-2 on penalty