Chennai, Feb 13: General secretary VK Sasikala’s next move may be a hunger strike. That will happen if Governor C Vidyasagar Rao does ask her to form the government, say
Tamil Nadu: Sasikala’s next move may be hunger strike
None can fill the void left behind by former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalitha, Sasikala Natarajan to AIADMK
Chennai, Jan 16: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief V K Sasikala Natarajan on Monday asked her party men to ensure “enemies” did not exploit the “crisis” created by the
Tamil Nadu: ‘Chinamma’ accepts resolution to be AIADMK general secretary
Chennai Dec 29: Sasikala Natarajan on Thursday accepted the resolution to be the general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). “Chinnamma accepts the resolution as Honourable CM
Ram Gopal Varma named his Next Film as ‘Shashikala’: Is it a story of ‘Amma’ and ‘Chinamma’ Relation?
Mumbai, Dec 16: Ram Gopal Varma has announced his next movie titled “Shashikala”, and says it is the story of a “dearest closest friend of a politician”. The title and plot
Why ‘Chinamma’ silent on becoming AIADMK’s General Secretary?
Chennai, Dec 15: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala is yet to give her consent to becoming the AIADMK General Secretary, the party said. “Party