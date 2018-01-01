ChineseStateMedia

Withdraw from Doklam, says Chinese state media to India
Beijing/China, August 1: Chinese state media has again urged and warned India to end the nearly two-month long stand-off with Beijing in the Doklam region unconditionally to avoid being placed
Beijing/China, August 1: Chinese state media has again urged and warned India to end the nearly two-month long stand-off with Beijing in the Doklam region unconditionally to avoid being placed
Beijing, Oct 15: Citing active participation by India and China in BRICS despite differences, Chinese official media today decried West’s “bad mouthing” of the five-member bloc, saying disagreements among the