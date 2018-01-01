Sana’a,July7:About 10 million children in Yemen are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, according to UNICEF, as the country copes with the war between the Saudi-backed government forces and the Houthi rebels. In a statement
Port-au-Prince,Oct19: The scale of a cholera outbreak in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew may be underreported because remote areas are cut off, a UN official in charge of controlling the disease said on Tuesday, adding protests over slow aid made the problem
New York, August 30: Researchers have found that cholera toxin activates a key molecule more strongly in people with the O blood type, putting them at increased risk of getting more
South Sudan August 10:At least 22 people were killed in a cholera outbreak in South Sudan representing a case fatality rate of (CFR) of 2.49 per cent, the UN humanitarian
Malappuram (Kerala) July 15Seven cases of cholera, with three in the process of being confirmed, have been detected in this district, said health officials on Friday. Four of a family,