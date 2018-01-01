New Delhi, August 26: The WikiLeaks has revealed that the CIA has accessed the Aadhaar details of the Indian citizens. The WikiLeaks had published a report regarding this on Thursday. The Central
CHENNAI,August26: WikiLeaks published reports on Thursday that claimed to “expose” that CIA is using tools devised by US-based technology provider Cross Match Technologies for cyber spying that may have comprised Aadhaar data. The claim was dismissed by official
New York, March 24: The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is able to permanently infect an Apple Mac computer so that even reinstalling the operating system will not erase the bug,
New York, March 08: In it’s latest revelations WikiLeaks, an international NGO founded by Julian Assange that publishes secret information, claims Samsung smart TVs are among the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA)
New Delhi,Sept7: America’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has apprised India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) that Pakistan is supplying nuclear material to North Korea. According to reports, Pakistan has been
Washington, June 30: The Islamic State terror group may carry out large-scale attacks in America similar to the one in Istanbul, CIA Director John Brennan has warned. The despicable attack at