#CISF
OPS
CISF Security cover for Panneerselvam from today

Chennai, April 24:  Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam will get Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) protection from today. Early this morning, a contingent surveyed O Pannerselvam’s residence and

CISF jawan shoots himself at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru, Jan 16: A Central Industrial Security Force jawan committed suicide at Kempe Gowda Airport in Bengaluru. Jawan Suresh Gaikwad allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle.