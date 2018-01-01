#clashes
40 killed in rebel-jihadist clashes near Damascus

Damascus,April29: Fierce clashes between jihadists and Islamist rebels near Damascus left at least 40 dead and 70 wounded on Friday, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

Five persons injured in clashes at Aligarh

Aligarh, Nov 1: At least five persons of two different communities were injured in clashes in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Tension was reported from Aligarh’s Babri Mandi area

12 dead in Rakhine clashes in Myanmar

YANGON,Oct12: Twelve people have died in the north of Myanmar’s Rakhine state in clashes between armed men and troops, state media reported on Wednesday, in a sharp escalation of violence