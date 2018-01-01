Damascus,April29: Fierce clashes between jihadists and Islamist rebels near Damascus left at least 40 dead and 70 wounded on Friday, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
Aligarh, Nov 1: At least five persons of two different communities were injured in clashes in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Tension was reported from Aligarh’s Babri Mandi area
New York, Oct 25 : Some 18 people have been killed and 60 injured due to ongoing fighting in Gaalkacyo, Somalia, over the past two weeks, according to the United
BoaVista,Oct17:At least 25 inmates have been killed in clashes between two rival factions in an overcrowded prison in northern Brazil, local media report. Seven of the dead were beheaded and
YANGON,Oct12: Twelve people have died in the north of Myanmar’s Rakhine state in clashes between armed men and troops, state media reported on Wednesday, in a sharp escalation of violence
KINSHASA, Congo ,Sept21:More than 44 people have been killed in Congo in two days of street clashes between security forces and protesters angered over a delayed presidential election, a senior
Kinshasa,Sept20:More than 50 people were killed in clashes between protesters and security forces in the Congolese capital Kinshasa, opposition groups said, calling for further anti-government demonstrations. The government earlier said
Srinagar: Two men were killed and several others were injured in clashes with security forces on Tuesday morning after Eid prayers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora and Shopian district. The
Srinagar,Sept10:Two men died in separate parts of Kashmir as protesters clashed with security forces on the 64th day of the shutdown, taking the death toll in the region to 77.
Srinagar, August 31: Authorities on Wednesday lifted curfew from Kashmir Valley, first time since the present unrest began, while clashes erupted at some places between stone pelters and security forces. “Curfew
Srinagar, July 27: Curfew was re-imposed in various places in the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday following clashes between protesters and security forces amid heavy rains, hours after a dragging security lockdown