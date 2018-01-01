climatechange

New Delhi, August 21: Minister of State with Independent Charge for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines Piyush Goyal on Monday said terrorism and climate change are the
Washington, June 27: Panda is not an adorable animal, but a study has found that conserving them can also boost biodiversity and fight climate change. The study points to a
BRUSSELS,June2: Dismayed European and Chinese leaders meet today at a Brussels summit in a bid to fill a void in the global push to fight climate change left by the US
The consequences of climate change are beyond imagination – from places to species and even people’s livelihood. Climate change also fuels acts of terrorism and strengthens recruitment efforts of terrorist
Florida, April11:NOAA itself, in a recent report, raised the specter of millions of coastal residents in the United States — especially along the low-lying East Coast — being displaced by
Sydney, Feb4:The current heat wave is having a shocking effect on our wildlife and marine life. It’s been revealed, dangerously hot sand temperatures has caused dozens of turtle hatchlings to die
United Nations, Dec 17: UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has said the world needs to press ahead in the struggle against climate change. In his final press conference as Secretary-General, Ban on
Marrakech, Nov 16: Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced at the climate change conference here that his country will introduce a new law to ensure it reduces carbon emissions. “Spain
New Delhi, Nov 14 : Climate change and water rights are deeply inter-connected, globally. Seasons seem to be inverting in the Himalayas where you see snow in summer and entire
Los Angeles,Nov3:From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Fisher Stevens and Academy Award-winning actor, environmental activist, and U.N. Messenger of Peace Leonardo DiCaprio, Before the Flood presents a riveting account of the dramatic