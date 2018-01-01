Priyanka Chopra cosies up with Baywatch co-star Zac Efron
Mumbai, Jan 27: Priyanka Chopra is inarguably the sassiest celebrity the Indian sub-continent has produced in recent times. Most of the world has warmed up to her, with her uber-successful
Mumbai, Jan 27: Priyanka Chopra is inarguably the sassiest celebrity the Indian sub-continent has produced in recent times. Most of the world has warmed up to her, with her uber-successful
Mumbai, Jan 14:Actor Shahid Kapoor has dismissed reports suggesting that he shares cold vibes with his Rangoon co-star Kangana Ranaut as he said that would happily promote the movie with
Washington D.C, Jan.14: Kate Mara, who played Sue Storm in the 2015 reboot film ‘The Fantastic Four’ is probably gearing ready to walk down the aisle. The 33-year-old actress and