Supreme Court says that private coaching centres need to be regulated
New Delhi, Feb4: The Supreme Court on Friday said that private coaching centres in the country need to be “regulated” as these cannot be “wiped out” and asked the Centre
New Delhi, Feb4: The Supreme Court on Friday said that private coaching centres in the country need to be “regulated” as these cannot be “wiped out” and asked the Centre
New Delhi, September 1: Indian boxing’s biggest names are demanding an all systems reboot to halt the sport’s decline after a medal-less Olympic campaign in Rio and their road map goes