Tehran,May4: Twenty-one coal miners have died attempting to rescue trapped workmates in northern Iran after an explosion Wednesday caused a mile-long tunnel to partially collapse, news agencies said. Tragically, the
Sydney,April1:The owners of the proposed Carmichael coal mine in Queensland are due to make a final decision on its future after six years of delay caused by legal challenges to
Lalmatia (Jharkhand),Dec30: At least 40-50 workers along with some machineries belonging to a private coal mining company Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) are believed to be trapped after a heap of
BEIJING,Nov30: Rescuers are searching for 22 miners trapped underground in northeastern China. State media reported that yesterday night’s accident occurred at a mine in the city of Qitaihe in northeastern
Beijing, Nov 23: At least seven workers have been trapped underground after a coal mine shaft was flooded in east China’s Jiangxi province. A total of 21 miners were working
Sydney,Nov10:Adani’s plan to build one of the world’s largest coal minesin Australia received a boost on Thursday by a last-minute amendment to Queensland’s new water laws that would exempt the
Gujarat August 17 A research team from the Johns Hopkins University and Des Moines University, discovered 54 Million Years Old Primate Bones in a coal mine in Gujarat. It is