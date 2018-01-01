coconutoil

Consuming coconut oil daily cuts heart disease risk
London, Jan. 14 : Consuming coconut oil daily for just four weeks may lower the risk of heart disease and stroke, suggests a recent study. Researchers Kay-Tee Khaw and Professor
London, Jan. 14 : Consuming coconut oil daily for just four weeks may lower the risk of heart disease and stroke, suggests a recent study. Researchers Kay-Tee Khaw and Professor
Washington,August19:According to a recent survey, 72% of Americans think coconut oil is a healthy food. But despite popular health claims about coconut oil, a report from the American Heart Association recently advised against