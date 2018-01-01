Cold wave disrupts train schedule in Delhi
New Delhi , Dec 25 : The cold wave continued to disrupt lives in the national capital as 26 trains got delayed while six were rescheduled and 17 got cancelled
New Delhi , Dec 25 : The cold wave continued to disrupt lives in the national capital as 26 trains got delayed while six were rescheduled and 17 got cancelled
New Delhi, Jan. 18: The cold wave in north India continued to freeze the routine of the people. As many as 35 trains are running late, eight were rescheduled and
Lucknow, Jan 14 : Nine deaths were reported from some parts of Uttar Pradesh since Friday as cold wave conditions intensified, an official said on Saturday. The weatherman has predicted