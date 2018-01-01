#collapse
Bengaluru Mantri mall shuts down amid parapet,wall collapse

Bengaluru, Jan17:The Mantri Square Mall in Malleswaram, following the shutdown announced by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner on Monday evening. The BBMP decided to withdraw the Mall’s occupancy certificate and

NYC crane collapse fault on operator error

NY,Dec10:New York City officials are blaming a crane collapse that killed a man in lower Manhattan in February on operator error. The city Department of Buildings said Friday the crane

67 killed in China power plant collapse

Beijing,Nov24:At least67 people were killed when part of a power station under construction in China collapsed Thursday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, the latest industrial accident in a country