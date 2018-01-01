Naushera/Jammu and Kashmir/India/August 31:Recently, Rajouri’s Deputy Commissioner Shahid Choudhary took to Twitter and announced, “Schools along LoC in Nowshera shall remain closed for next 3 days in view of fresh
New Delhi,July12:Students of engineering colleges and technical institutes will have to take part in yoga, sports or other socially relevant activities in addition to their regular academics to be awarded
HYDERABAD,July6: Authorities on Wednesday wrote letters to 26 top schools of Hyderabad and 27 colleges, urging them to curb drug menace among students. Racketeers involved in peddling high-end narcotics like
Chennai, Jan 19: Though the government had not officially declared any holiday following the protests on Wednesday, several colleges in the city have decided to suspend classes for the next
Bhopal, Jan. 12: Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday will hold mass ‘Surya-Namaskar’ in all schools, colleges, academic bodies and gram panchayats all across the state to mark the birth anniversary
Malappuram,Palakkad,Oct19:Two arts and Science colleges in northern Kerala who had represented women leaders as faceless pics in their posters and Facebook post of their student political faction unit ,have come
Bengaluru, September 12: Security was tightened across Bengaluru on Monday to prevent attacks on people over the Cauvery river water controversy and for the Bakrid festival on Tuesday, said Karnataka
KOLHAPUR,Sept7: The post of principal, one of the most important administrative positions for a college, is lying vacant in as many as 103 colleges affiliated to the Shivaji University, Kolhapur
Agra August 11A controversy erupted after managers of private degree colleges, under the banner of Self Financed College Association of Agra (SFCAA), accused affiliated to Dr Bheem Rao Ambedkar University (DBRAU)