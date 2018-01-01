7 killed, 50 injured as trucks collide near Sirsa
Sirsa, September 13Seven people were killed and over 50 others injured in a road accident between two trucks near Panniwala village in Sirsa on Monday night. A truck, carrying pilgrims
Sirsa, September 13Seven people were killed and over 50 others injured in a road accident between two trucks near Panniwala village in Sirsa on Monday night. A truck, carrying pilgrims
CARROLLTON, GEORGIA,Sept8: A flight instructor, her student and a third person died on Wednesday after two small airplanes collided in midair at a rural airport in western Georgia, where one