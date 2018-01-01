Colombiaplanecrash

Colombia, December 3: Bolivian flight attendant Erwin Tumiri has become the first survivor of the Colombia air disaster to be released from hospital. The 25-year-old left the Somer Clinic in
Rio de Janeiro, December 2: Football legend Pele has called on the soccer world to stand united in support of devastated Brazilian first division team Chapecoense. Most of the club’s
Medellin, December 1: Colombian aviation authorities have confirmed that the aircraft that crashed in Colombia earlier this week leaving 71 people dead, including majority of Brazilian football club Chapecoense, had
Medellin, December 1: Survivors of the Colombia air disaster continue to remain in hospital as they recovered from the worst plane crash this year. Six people were pulled alive from
Medellin, November 30: This was supposed to be the biggest week in the club’s 43-year history, the culmination of what was already a sporting fairytale. Just seven years after struggling
Bogota, November 29: At least 76 people were confirmed dead after a plane carrying 81 persons crashed near Medellin in Colombia, the media reported on Tuesday. The passengers included players
Bogota, Nov 29 (IANS) A plane carrying Brazil’s Chapecoense football team crashed in Colombia and as many as 75 of the 81 persons on board were feared dead, media reported
Colombia, November 29: It was reported that 25 bodies were recovered after Colombia air crash. Five people were rescued alive. The plane was carrying Brazil’s Chapecoense football team, which crashed in