Actor-comedian Ricky Harris dies of heart attack at 54
Los Angeles, Dec 28 : Actor-comedian Ricky Harris has died of a heart attack, according to his manager Cindy Ambers. He was 54. Harris passed away on Monday, reports variety.com.
